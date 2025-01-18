Record Number of Visitors to Japan: Improved Readiness Needed to Accept Tourists

The number of foreign visitors to Japan, who are attracted by the country’s many resources for tourism, has increased significantly.

To sustainably develop the tourism industry, it is important to improve preparations to accept them and deepen their understanding of Japan.

The number of visitors to Japan in 2024 hit a record high of about 36.87 million, up 47.1% from 2023. The previous record of about 31.88 million was set in 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2024 figure surpassed it by about 5 million. Tourists’ consumption also exceeded ¥8 trillion for the first time.

The largest number of visitors to Japan came from South Korea at 8.81 million, followed by China at 6.98 million. In addition to tourists from neighboring countries, the increase is also characterized by higher numbers of those from Western nations, who tend to stay for a longer period.

From Hokkaido to Kyushu and Okinawa, Japan is surrounded by abundant nature, including oceans, mountains and rivers, and the food culture is deeply connected to local history and culture. The appeal of the natural environment, food and other aspects, are probably attracting visitors to Japan. The depreciation of the yen has also largely contributed to tourists coming to Japan as it has made visitors feel that travel to the country is more affordable.

Consumption by visitors to Japan has grown to a scale exceeding exports of steel or semiconductor manufacturing equipment. A wide range of industries are benefiting from this growth, including accommodations, retail, and eating and drinking establishments. It can be said that consumption by visitors is becoming increasingly important in supporting growth.

As part of its growth strategy, the government is promoting Japan as a tourism-oriented country and has set a target of 60 million visitors and ¥15 trillion in consumption in 2030.

Tamagawa Sake Brewery Co. in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, has opened a facility where visitors can observe the sake brewing process, and the number of foreign visitors to the facility is increasing. The traditional knowledge and skills of making sake and other Japanese alcoholic beverages being registered on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list is also a tailwind.

In addition, Gunma Prefecture has planned hands-on events and round-trip excursion tickets to the prefecture’s seven hot spring resorts to promote its hot spring culture. Shimane and Tottori prefectures are promoting experiential learning programs that take advantage of such aspects as the spirituality of ancient Izumo.

It will be important to increase the number of repeat visitors to Japan in a wide range of regions by building up such efforts.

The challenge is to deal with overtourism.

This is because there are concerns that it will cause excessive crowding, impact the lives of local residents and cause a decline in traveler satisfaction.

Although the potential of regional areas is high, with appealing aspects such as their diverse natural environments and traditional cultures, it will be essential for such areas to devise ways to accept tourists.

In order not to miss out on tourist demand, there is an urgent need to improve preparations to accept visitors and address the labor shortage. There is a strong need for automated and unmanned check-ins, as well as the introduction of machines for serving food and cleaning, among others. The central government is urged to consider such measures as expanding support for the introduction of such systems.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 18, 2025)