China’s Foreign Policy: Is ‘Smiling Diplomacy’ Only Skin-deep?

Rather than sealing off its “wolf warrior diplomacy,” which is meant to intimidate adversaries through belligerent behavior, China appears to be using different approaches in different situations for its own convenience.

The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping is hurrying to improve relations with neighboring countries. In particular, there has been a noticeable softening in its dealings with nations that are allies of the United States or friendly with that country, such as Australia, India and Japan.

China is likely making strategic moves to avoid a situation in which the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, which is clearly taking a hard-line stance toward China, and these countries unite to put pressure on Beijing.

In December last year, the Australian government announced that China had agreed to lift its import bans on some Australian beef. Prior to this, an agreement was also reached to rescind a ban on imports of Australian lobster to China.

Relations between the two countries became strained when the Australian government called on China for an independent probe into the source of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. China imposed broad restrictions on imports of Australian goods, but now restrictions will be totally lifted.

In October 2024, China held its first official leaders’ summit in five years with India, with whom Beijing has been at loggerheads over a border issue. Dialogue on the matter between special representatives of the two countries had been suspended since 2019 but has now been resumed.

Trump has indicated his intention to impose a blanket 60% tariff on imports from China. Beijing is believed to be trying to increase the number of countries with which it can cooperate in economic and trade areas, in anticipation of a further cooling of its domestic economy.

In autumn last year, China reinstated visa waivers for short-term visits to China by Japanese nationals that had been suspended due to the pandemic. This may indicate that Beijing expects increased economic exchanges and investment. Members of Japan’s ruling bloc — including Hiroshi Moriyama, the secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party — visited China to participate in dialogue between the ruling parties of Japan and China that resumed on Jan. 14 for the first time in six years.

The Xi administration has been advocating “multilateral cooperation” and “mutual benefits.” If China is serious about emphasizing dialogue, this could be an opportunity for Japan and other countries to resolve bilateral issues.

However, despite its recent “smiling diplomacy,” China has not abandoned its arrogant approach of trying to bring its opponents to their knees by force, citing such reasons as ensuring its national security.

China Coast Guard vessels have frequently intruded into Japanese territorial waters in the areas surrounding the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. In the South China Sea, there has been a spate of cases in which CCG vessels have hit Philippine ships and fired water cannons at them. China has also repeatedly conducted large-scale military exercises around Taiwan.

For China to gain the trust of other nations and achieve a desirable international environment, it must begin by correcting the contradictions in its own words and deeds.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 15, 2025)