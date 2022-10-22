Exhibition commemorating 50 years after Okinawa’s return to Japan opens in Naha

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors look at a model of a tribute ship at the Okinawa Prefectural Museum and Art Museum in Naha on Oct. 14.

NAHA — An exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the return of control of Okinawa to Japan has opened at the Okinawa Prefectural Museum and Art Museum in Naha, showcasing more than 200 artworks and other items of the Ryukyu Kingdom, which ruled Okinawa for centuries.

The special exhibition commemorating the 50th year of reversion, “Ryukyu: World of Beauty,” is an event related to the exhibition “Ryukyu” held at the Tokyo National Museum and the Kyushu National Museum, which were held earlier this year by The Yomiuri Shimbun and other entities.

The items on display at the Okinawa museum include a black garment worn by noro female priests and an over 120-year-old model of a tribute ship carrying envoys and gifts to the Ming Dynasty, which ruled China from the 14th to 17th century. Some exhibits are being displayed for the first time in Okinawa Prefecture.

The exhibition runs through Dec. 4, and the museum is closed on Mondays.