Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
16:48 JST, September 25, 2024
A tropical cyclone became Typhoon Cimarron at noon Wednesday south of Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The typhoon, also called Typhoon 16 in Japan, is slowly moving west-northwest toward Japan’s Kyushu and Shikoku areas.
The pressure at its center is 1,002 hectopascals. The meteorological agency is urging vessels that are sailing in waters close to the typhoon to exercise caution..
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
-
Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
-
All Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Canceled Between Tokyo, Shin-Osaka Due to Heavy Rains Caused by Typhoon Shanshan
-
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Lands on Japan’s Kagoshima Pref., Heavy Rain Observed Wide Areas in Kyushu (UPDATE1)
-
Typhoon Shanshan Brings Record Rainfall Even as Storm Weakens; 4 Killed, 2 Missing (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Consumers Fret Over Limited Supplies of Rice; Inventories Fall Due to Poor Quality, Increased Tourism
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Japanese Companies Increasing Efforts to Hire Foreign Students; Firms, Local Governments Help Them Acquire Skills to Find Jobs in Japan
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)