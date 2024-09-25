Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days

The Japan News

16:48 JST, September 25, 2024

A tropical cyclone became Typhoon Cimarron at noon Wednesday south of Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon, also called Typhoon 16 in Japan, is slowly moving west-northwest toward Japan’s Kyushu and Shikoku areas.

The pressure at its center is 1,002 hectopascals. The meteorological agency is urging vessels that are sailing in waters close to the typhoon to exercise caution..

