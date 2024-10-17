Home>Society>General News

Suspected Unexploded Bomb Found at Building Demolition Site in Central Nagoya

A suspicious object found at a building demolition site in Nagoya

16:12 JST, October 17, 2024

NAGOYA — A suspicious object, possibly an unexploded bomb, was found at a construction site in the Marunouchi district of Naka Ward, Nagoya City, at around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Aichi prefectural police and the city government are trying to confirm what the object is.

The location is a building demolition site about 700 meters southwest of the Aichi prefectural government building. According to construction officials, the demolition has been underway since last month, and a worker found the object in the soil as the building’s foundation was removed.

