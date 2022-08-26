Japan Media Arts Festival to be scrapped

Reuters file photo

A man walks in an exhibition room during a press preview for the 10th Japan Media Arts Festival in Tokyo in February, 2007.

The Cultural Affairs Agency has decided to scrap the Japan Media Arts Festival, which celebrates outstanding works of animation, manga and art.

The 25th and final installment of the festival will be held from Sept. 16 to 26 at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Koto Ward, Tokyo, among other venues.

The festival award winners were announced in March.

Launched in fiscal 1997, the festival has awarded grand prizes to such works as the animated film “Princess Mononoke” and the manga “Vagabond.”

The agency is mulling new ways to promote media arts, including projects to publicize works overseas.