McDonald’s Japan Raises Prices; Big Mac to Cost ¥500, Double Cheeseburger ¥480

Courtesy of McDonald’s Japan

McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger

McDonald’s Japan announced on Tuesday that it will raise prices by ¥10 to ¥50 on approximately 60% of its menu items starting Wednesday.

The Double Cheeseburger will rise from ¥450 to ¥480, the Big Mac from ¥480 to ¥500 and the medium-sized McFry from ¥330 to ¥350. The company cited the prolonged rise in raw material costs, energy expenses, and labor costs as the factors for the increases.

This marks the company’s first price increase since March of last year.