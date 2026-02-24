Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Business>Companies

McDonald’s Japan Raises Prices; Big Mac to Cost ¥500, Double Cheeseburger ¥480

Courtesy of McDonald’s Japan
McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:14 JST, February 24, 2026

McDonald’s Japan announced on Tuesday that it will raise prices by ¥10 to ¥50 on approximately 60% of its menu items starting Wednesday.

The Double Cheeseburger will rise from ¥450 to ¥480, the Big Mac from ¥480 to ¥500 and the medium-sized McFry from ¥330 to ¥350. The company cited the prolonged rise in raw material costs, energy expenses, and labor costs as the factors for the increases.

This marks the company’s first price increase since March of last year.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Companies Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Business

JN ACCESS RANKING