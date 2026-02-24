McDonald’s Japan Raises Prices; Big Mac to Cost ¥500, Double Cheeseburger ¥480
13:14 JST, February 24, 2026
McDonald’s Japan announced on Tuesday that it will raise prices by ¥10 to ¥50 on approximately 60% of its menu items starting Wednesday.
The Double Cheeseburger will rise from ¥450 to ¥480, the Big Mac from ¥480 to ¥500 and the medium-sized McFry from ¥330 to ¥350. The company cited the prolonged rise in raw material costs, energy expenses, and labor costs as the factors for the increases.
This marks the company’s first price increase since March of last year.
Top Articles in Business
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Narita Airport, Startup in Japan Demonstrate Machine to Compress Clothes for Tourists to Prevent People from Abandoning Suitcases
-
Japan, U.S. Name 3 Inaugural Investment Projects; Reached Agreement After Considerable Difficulty
-
Toyota Motor Group Firm to Sell Clean Energy Greenhouses for Strawberries
-
SoftBank Launches AI Service for Call Centers That Converts Harsh Customer Voices into Softer Voices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan