Toyota to Release New EV in U.S., Japan; Bz Woodland Sales to Begin in 2026

Courtesy of Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s new electric vehicle bZ Woodland

NEW YORK — Toyota Motor Corp. announced the company is set to launch a new electric SUV model in the United States and Japan in 2026.

Together with the bZ and C-HR, a total of three Toyota-brand electric vehicle models will be sold in the United States. Toyota will be expanding its lineup of EVs alongside its best-selling hybrid vehicles.

The upcoming bZ Woodland is as large as the bZ4X but offers a more spacious luggage area. The four-wheel drive car will boast a high power rating of 375 horsepower. The EV will be able to run about 420 kilometers fully charged and the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes.

The car will be produced at Subaru Corp.’s Yajima Plant in Gunma Prefecture. The price remains unknown.

The EV will be released as the bZ4X Touring in Japan in spring.