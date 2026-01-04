No Japanese Casualties Reported After Attack on Venezuela; Japan Citizens There Urged to Avoid Nonessential Outings
12:41 JST, January 4, 2026
No injuries to Japanese nationals had been confirmed in Venezuela as of Saturday night after the U.S. military carried out attacks there, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
The Japanese government said it was working quickly to gather more information.
About 160 Japanese citizens live in the country. The ministry on Saturday set up a local crisis response headquarters at the Japanese Embassy in Venezuela and established a liaison office at its headquarters in Tokyo.
The ministry also issued a travel alert advising Japanese residents to avoid nonessential outings and to take steps to stay informed and ensure their safety.
