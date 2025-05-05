Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka Takes First Title in 4 Years and Her First on Clay
11:19 JST, May 5, 2025
SAINT-MALO, France (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka claimed her first WTA title since triumphing at the 2021 Australian Open — and on her seemingly worst surface.
Osaka beat Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 Sunday to win L’Open 35 de Saint-Malo — a WTA 125 tournament — and secure her first ever trophy on clay.
It was also the Japanese player’s first WTA title since she became a mother in July 2023, returning to tennis at the start of the following year.
“Kinda ironic to win my first trophy back on the surface that I thought was my worst,” Osaka wrote on X. “That’s one of my favorite things about life though, there’s always room to grow and evolve.
“Thanks to everyone accompanying me on this journey, I know it’s turbulent but it’s also really fun and I’m grateful.”
The former world No. 1 will rise to No. 48 in the WTA rankings on Monday.
Osaka has two Australian Open and two U.S. Open crowns on hard courts but has a poor record at the French Open and pulled out of the clay-court tournament in 2021 before the second round to take a mental health break.
The 27-year-old’s clay-court season had started with a loss in the first round of the Madrid Open last month.
The French Open starts May 25.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Hitless in Return to Dodgers’ Lineup After Birth of Daughter in California
-
Shohei Ohtani’s First Home Run since the Birth of His Daughter Jump-Starts Dodgers’ 15-2 Win
-
Ex-Dragons Slugger Blanco Dies in D.R. Roof Collapse
-
Sumo Scene / Veteran Takayasu Continues to Fight to Secure Grand Sumo Tournament Championship After Three Fruitless Attempts
-
Hideki Matsuyama Puts on Late Surge to Finish 21st at Masters
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Stock Prices Swing: Red and Blue Change Places Daily in Tokyo
- Trump Aims to ‘Shock and Awe’ with Tariff Policy; Japanese Business Leader Examines U.S. Moves