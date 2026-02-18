Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Ami Nakai Leads Women’s Figure Skating Short Program Followed by Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, Alysa Liu of U.S.

#Milano Cortina 2026
The Yomiuri Shimbun/Kaname Muto
Ami Nakai performs for the women’s figure skating short program on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:21 JST, February 18, 2026

MILAN — Japan’s Ami Nakai, 17, lead the women’s figure skating short program with 78.71 on Tuesday at the Milano Cortina Olympic Games, followed by Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto in second and Alysa Liu of the United States third. The women’s free skating is scheduled on Thursday.

Milano Cortina 2026 Page

Click here for the “Milano Cortina 2026” Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING