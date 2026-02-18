Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Ami Nakai Leads Women’s Figure Skating Short Program Followed by Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, Alysa Liu of U.S.
8:21 JST, February 18, 2026
MILAN — Japan’s Ami Nakai, 17, lead the women’s figure skating short program with 78.71 on Tuesday at the Milano Cortina Olympic Games, followed by Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto in second and Alysa Liu of the United States third. The women’s free skating is scheduled on Thursday.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Ozeki Debut
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease