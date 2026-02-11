Milano Cortina 2026: Organizing Committee Apologizes for Podium Surface Damaging Skaters’ Blades
11:25 JST, February 11, 2026
MILAN (AP) — The organizing committee for the Milan Cortina Olympics is apologizing for the surface of the podium used at the Milano Ice Skating Arena that caused minor damage to the blades of figure skaters celebrating their team medals last weekend.
Several of the athletes, including Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the gold medal-winning U.S. team, reported nicks and blemishes from the anti-slip surface. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, whose team took silver, was among those who noticed it right away, skating away from the podium to check on her blades while simultaneously celebrating her medal.
Japan eventually lodged a formal complaint about the abrasive nature of the podium.
The organizers said that they were “taking steps to replace the surface to prevent a reoccurrence,” and that blade-sharpening services would be made available along with an additional training session for the U.S., Japanese and bronze medalist Italian teams.
“We also understand that some (National Olympic Committees) have offered their services to the impacted athletes from other countries in a true example of the Olympic spirit,” the committee said, adding that it “apologises for the inconvenience caused and reiterates its commitment to ensuring the best possible conditions for all athletes.”
Skaters typically use freshly sharpened blades as a last resort, because it can take time for them to get worked back in. Instead, they turn to what are called honing stones that they run along the blades to remove any nicks and burrs.
Some wondered whether the blades may have caused a problem for Chock and Bates in the rhythm dance on Monday night, when the favored Americans were beaten by the French couple of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron by a slim margin.
“I think the skates are fine. The blades are good,” Bates said afterward. “We skated great. We felt like it was really strong.”
The next medal ceremony at the Milano Ice Skating Arena was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, following the mixed team relay in short-track speedskating. The next figure skating medal ceremony is on Wednesday night, when Chock and Bates hope to make up their deficit to Beaudry and Cizeron in the free dance and climb onto the top step of a resurfaced podium.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Ozeki Debut
-
Japan’s National Baseball Team Adds 11 Members to Participate in Upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC)
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
-
Sumo Scene / What’s in a Sumo Name? The Reason Why the New Year Tournament Is Called the January Tournament
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza