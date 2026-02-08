Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Kimura Wins Gold Medal in Men’s Snowboarding Big Air; Kimata Wins Silver Medal

#Milano Cortina 2026
Reuters
Kira Kimura of Japan in action during his second run of men’s snowboard big air final at Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy, on Saturday.

The Japan News

8:24 JST, February 8, 2026

Kira Kimura won the gold medal in men’s snowboarding big air event on Saturday. This is Japan’s first gold medal in the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games.

Ryoma Kimata also won the silver medal.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING