Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Kimura Wins Gold Medal in Men’s Snowboarding Big Air; Kimata Wins Silver Medal
8:24 JST, February 8, 2026
Kira Kimura won the gold medal in men’s snowboarding big air event on Saturday. This is Japan’s first gold medal in the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games.
Ryoma Kimata also won the silver medal.
