Motoki Wins Gold in Women’s 62-kg Freestyle Wrestling; Defeats Ukraine’s Koliadenko

AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Sakura Motoki celebrates after defeating Ukraine’s Iryna Koliadenko in their women’s freestyle 62kg final wrestling match at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Summer Olympics on Saturday in Paris.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:06 JST, August 11, 2024

PARIS – Japan’s Sakura Motoki won a gold medal in the women’s 62-kg freestyle wrestling final, defeating Iryna Koliadenko of Ukraine at the Paris Games on Saturday.

