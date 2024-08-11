Motoki Wins Gold in Women’s 62-kg Freestyle Wrestling; Defeats Ukraine’s Koliadenko
8:06 JST, August 11, 2024
PARIS – Japan’s Sakura Motoki won a gold medal in the women’s 62-kg freestyle wrestling final, defeating Iryna Koliadenko of Ukraine at the Paris Games on Saturday.
