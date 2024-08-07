‘Unspectacular and Uninteresting Style’ Leads to Victory; ‘Stubborn’ Fumita Beats China’s Liguo to Win Gold at the Paris Olympics
15:25 JST, August 7, 2024
PARIS–With less than 10 seconds left in the men’s Greco-Roman wrestling final in the 60-kilogram division, China’s Cao Liguo became increasingly aggressive. But Kenichiro Fumita remained calm. He was tenacious, fought off the counterattacks, and eventually won. “I’m very happy,” Fumita said after the match. “It was a long time. I had a lot of pain and struggles since the Tokyo Olympics.”
The silver medal Fumita won three years ago was the beginning of his struggles. In the final at the Tokyo Games, he succumbed to the pressure of his Cuban opponent, failed to execute the front suplex he was confident in, and broke down in tears.
After that, he abandoned his favorite throw, thinking that if he could not win with it, he did not need it. He then thoroughly implemented a tactic of defending firmly and scoring points with pinning techniques. Fumita thought: “It’s unspectacular and uninteresting. But if it’s a winning style, I’ll stick with it.”
Looking back on his previous style, he said, “I was stubborn if I say so myself.”
But once he discarded his signature move, he obtained the missing piece.
Fumita said he could now “confidently say that my competitive characteristics are hybrid wrestling, which combines throwing and defense.”
True to his words, he won the semifinals at the Paris Games with his dynamic throw and the final with his solid defense. “All the wrestling that I had working on for three years, came to fruition,” he said. The detour was not in vain.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Loses to Italy 2-3 in Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals; Misses Out on Medal After Heated Battle
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Japan, 5 Mekong River Countries Adopt New Strategy; Initiatives for Post-COVID-19 Resilience, Digitalization, Security
- BOJ Underestimated Impact of 2014 Tax Hike