Japan Swashbuckles to Silver in Men’s Epee Team Fencing; Badminton Mixed Doubles Team Wins Bronze
15:19 JST, August 3, 2024
PARIS — Japan secured a silver medal in men’s epee team fencing at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The country now boasts a medal in the event for two consecutive Games, having won gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
The team of Koki Kano, Kazuyasu Minobe, Masaru Yamada and Akira Komata fell to Hungary 26-25 in the final, in overtime. This was the third Paris medal for Japan in fencing events, following Kano’s gold in the men’s individual epee and a bronze in the women’s foil team.
The mixed doubles badminton team of Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino won a bronze medal for the second consecutive Olympics, beating the South Korean team 2-0.
In judo, Tatsuru Saito missed out on a medal in the men’s over-100-kilogram division after losing in the semifinals and the bronze medal match.
The Japanese men’s soccer team lost to Spain 3-0 in the quarterfinals. The men’s volleyball team qualified for the quarterfinals despite a 3-1 loss to the United States.
