Japan Wins Silver in Men’s Epee Team Fencing

Silver medallists Kazuyasu Minobe, Akira Komata, Masaru Yamada and Koki Kano pose on the podium with their medals on Friday.

7:56 JST, August 3, 2024

Japan took silver after losing to Hungary 25-26 in the final of the men’s epee team fencing event on Friday.

Czech Republic claimed the bronze medal.

