Japan’s Sanshiro Murao Wins Silver in Judo Men’s 90-Kg Division at Paris Games

Reuters
Sanshiro Murao and Lasha Bekauri of Georgia in action during judo men’s 90-kg final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

3:12 JST, August 1, 2024


Judoka Sanshiro Murao won the silver medal in the men’s 90-kilogram division at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.


The 23-year-old, who made his Olympic debut in Paris, lost to Lasha Bekauri of Georgia in the final.

