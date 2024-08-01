Japan’s Sanshiro Murao Wins Silver in Judo Men’s 90-Kg Division at Paris Games
3:12 JST, August 1, 2024
Judoka Sanshiro Murao won the silver medal in the men’s 90-kilogram division at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old, who made his Olympic debut in Paris, lost to Lasha Bekauri of Georgia in the final.
