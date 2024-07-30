Olympics-Fencing-Carnage for World Number Ones in Third Day of Fencing at Paris Games

REUTERS/Albert Gea, AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Left: Paris 2024 Olympics – Fencing – Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16 – Grand Palais, Paris, France – July 29, 2024. Misaki Emura of Japan reacts after losing her bout.

Right: Italy’s Tommaso Marini reacts at the end of the men’s individual Foil round of 16 competition with France’s Maxime Pauty, during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France.

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Misaki Emura (JPN) in a women’s sabre table of 32 bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Grand Palais.

PARIS (Reuters) – It was a day of carnage for world numbers ones in fencing at the Paris Games on Monday, with Japan’s Misaki Emura in women’s saber and Tommaso Marini of Italy in men’s foil both getting knocked out before the quarter-finals.

Emura, the 2022 and 2023 world champion, was evicted 15-7 by 24th ranked Choi Se-bin of South Korea in the round of 16.

“Today the way I fenced was not my fencing and I’m very sad, upset, because I didn’t do my best,” a stunned Emura told reporters.

“Everything: mind, body, tactics were not enough. I can do more. I think I had to train more, I was not a champion, not strong today. I feel very sorry for my supporters.”

Emura was already struggling in the second round after getting a bye through the first round, winning a tight contest 15-14 against Ukraine’s Olena Kravatska.

Her exit opens the path for France’s favorite Sara Balzer, ranked number two in the world, who also moved into the semi-finals, where she will face Olga Kharlan of Ukraine.



REUTERS/Albert Gea

Top: Paris 2024 Olympics – Fencing – Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16 – Grand Palais, Paris, France – July 29, 2024. Sebin Choi of South Korea in action against Misaki Emura of Japan

Bottm: Misaki Emura of Japan reacts.

Balzer’s countrywoman Manon Apithy-Brunet also advanced to the semi-finals, after winning a disputed and contentious bout 15-14 against Greece’s Theodora Gkoutoura. She will face Choi, the fencer who took out Emura.

On the men’s foil side, Marini initially looked like he would cruise to victory before being upset 15-14 by Maxime Pauty. The Frenchman launched a remarkable comeback from 10-2 down.

Marini, the 2023 world champion and world number one in foil, was stunned by his opponent’s victorious rally and asked the referee to check the video after almost every touch.

Pauty went on to lose to Japan’s Kazuki Iimura 15-14 in quarter-finals. Iimura will face reigning champion Cheung Ka-long of Hong Kong in the semi-finals.

France’s favorite Enzo Lefort, ranked sixth, was taken out by Cheung 15-14 in a nerve-wracking quarter-final bout.

France’s medal hopes for the day now solely rest on the women’s saber fencers, who should at least bring back bronze while aiming higher.