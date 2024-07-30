Japan Judoka Haruka Funakubo Wins Bronze in Women’s 57-Kg Division at Paris Games

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Haruka Funakubo in action against Rafaela Silva at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday

PARIS — Judoka Haruka Funakubo won bronze in the women’s 57-kilogram division at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday after defeating Rafaela Silva from Brazil.

Funakubo won silver at the 2023 World Judo Championships in Doha.