Japan Judoka Haruka Funakubo Wins Bronze in Women’s 57-Kg Division at Paris Games

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Haruka Funakubo in action against Rafaela Silva at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:06 JST, July 30, 2024

PARIS — Judoka Haruka Funakubo won bronze in the women’s 57-kilogram division at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday after defeating Rafaela Silva from Brazil.

Funakubo won silver at the 2023 World Judo Championships in Doha.

