Samurai Japan Advance to WBC Quarterfinals Following South Korea Loss to Taiwan
17:58 JST, March 8, 2026
Samurai Japan secured on Sunday its place in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic to be held in the United States.
Following South Korea’s 4-5 defeat to Taiwan on the same day, Samurai Japan guaranteed a spot in the top two of Pool C and advanced to the quarterfinals ahead of their 7 p.m. match with Australia, both of whom had secured two wins.
Even if Japan was to lose both upcoming matches against Australia, and the Czech Republic on Tuesday, it would still finish above Taiwan and South Korea, who could potentially finish with two wins and two losses each, due to having beaten both teams in head-to-head matches. A victory over Australia would see Japan top Pool C.
In the match against South Korea on Saturday, Samurai Japan secured a hard-fought victory, with MLB players Shohei Ohtani, Seiya Suzuki and Masataka Yoshida all hitting home runs.
Top Articles in Sports
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Gold Medalist Figure Skater Miura Says When Kihara Retires ‘I Retire Too’
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Clinch Japan’s 1st Gold in Pairs Figure Skating, Rebounding from Disappointing Short Program
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Mari Fukada Wins Gold in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle; Japan’s Kokomo Murase in Bronze
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review