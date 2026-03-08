Chicago Cubs’ Suzuki Blasts 2 Home Runs to Lead Japan to Close Win Against South Korea

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Seiya Suzuki, right, greets Shohei Ohtani after the slugger connected a game-tying solo shot in the bottom of the third inning against South Korea at Tokyo Dome on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki blasted two home runs, and Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida added one homer each to help Samurai Japan beat South Korea 8-6 in a close game at Tokyo Dome on Saturday night in Pool C of the World Baseball Classic.

Samurai Japan now has two straight wins. As Taiwan defeated South Korea in Sunday’s day game, it has become certain that Japan will finish the pool in at least second place, securing a spot in the quarterfinals to be played in the United States.

Samurai Japan starter Yusei Kikuchi of the Los Angeles Angels allowed three runs in the top of the first inning. But Suzuki, hitting third in the Samurai Japan batting lineup, blasted a two-run shot over the right-center wall to narrow the deficit to one run.

Then, the show came in the third inning. Ohtani, Suzuki and Yoshida each connected solo shots to provide Samurai Japan with a one-run lead.

South Korea scored two runs in the fourth inning to tie up the game. But Samurai Japan earned three runs in the seventh to lead the game again, with Suzuki’s bases-loaded walk and Yoshida’s two-run hit to the center field.

Relief pitcher Atsuki Taneichi of the Chiba Lotte Marines, who pitched at the top of the seventh inning to strike out all three batters, picked a win and Taisei Ota of the Yomiuri Giants earned a save after retiring three batters in row in the ninth inning.

This year marks Suzuki’s first appearance at the WBC in nine years. He described the tournament as “something like a festival,” saying he was making it a point to “get caught up in [such a festive] momentum.” During Friday’s game against Taiwan, Suzuki ended up only hitting a single, but on Saturday night, he blasted home runs at two consecutive at-bats to lead Samurai Japan’s offensive.

Suzuki was named to the Samurai Japan roster for the 2023 WBC, but injury forced him to withdraw from the team. During the 2023 tournament, his team members hung his uniform in the dugout. Due to these circumstances, Suzuki felt he made the right decision playing for Japan. “I’m happy to be here. I’m so excited and ready,” he said.