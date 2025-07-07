Yamamoto, Kikuchi Join Ohtani on ’25 MLB All-Star Roster; RBI-Leader Suzuki Overlooked
17:00 JST, July 7, 2025
LOS ANGELES — Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been selected alongside Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles Angles pitcher Yusei Kikuchi in the roster for the 2025 All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced Sunday.
The three Japanese players represent a joint record for an All-Star Game, which this year will be held on July 15.
Yamamoto has received his first All-Star nod in the second season of his MLB career, while Kikuchi has been called up for a second time, following the 2021 game during his time with the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani is set to make his fifth consecutive appearance.
Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs was not selected despite leading the major leagues in RBIs with 77 as of Sunday. He is also 6th in homeruns, with 25.
“Above all, an All-Star Game is special,” Kikuchi said. “So, I’m as glad the second time around as I was the first time.”
In his first year with the Angels, Kikuchi was the opening day pitcher for the first time in his career. So far this season, he has a 3-6 record, with a 2.81 ERA.
“All my teammates celebrated me,” Kikuchi said. “I really feel happy for playing in this team.”
