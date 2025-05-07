Jesus Sanchez’s RBI Single in 10th Inning Lifts Marlins to 5-4 Win over Dodgers
15:25 JST, May 7, 2025
MIAMI (AP) — Jesus Sanchez singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.
Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman homered for the Dodgers, who lost for only the second time in their last 10 games.
With automatic runner Xavier Edwards on second to start the 10th, J.P. Feyereisen (0-2) intentionally walked Kyle Stowers and allowed a single to Agustin Ramirez to load the bases. The Dodgers used five infielders to face Sánchez, but he still found a hole with a liner up the middle to score Edwards from third.
Jesus Tinoco (2-0) threw two innings of relief for the win, the Marlins’ fifth walk-off victory of the season.
Solo homers by homers by Ohtani and Freeman off Marlins reliever Anthony Veneziano in the sixth erased a 2-1 deficit before the Marlins retook the lead on Connor Norby’s RBI double and Dane Myers’ run-scoring single in the bottom half.
Ohtani’s turn came up again in the seventh and he tied it at 4 with a run-scoring double.
Liam Hicks’ two-run drive off Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin in the fifth gave the Marlins a 2-1 lead.
Freeman extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single against Miami starter Cal Quantrill in the first.
Quantrill allowed one run and four hits and struck out six in five innings.
Gonsolin gave up two runs and four hits and struck out eight in five innings.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Hitless in Return to Dodgers’ Lineup After Birth of Daughter in California
-
Shohei Ohtani’s First Home Run since the Birth of His Daughter Jump-Starts Dodgers’ 15-2 Win
-
Ex-Dragons Slugger Blanco Dies in D.R. Roof Collapse
-
Sumo Scene / Veteran Takayasu Continues to Fight to Secure Grand Sumo Tournament Championship After Three Fruitless Attempts
-
Hideki Matsuyama Puts on Late Surge to Finish 21st at Masters
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’