Emperor Emeritus to be Admitted to Hospital for Heart Examination

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Emperor Emeritus and Emperor Emerita are seen at the Imperial Palace on Jan. 2.

The Imperial Household Agency announced on Monday that the Emperor Emeritus will be admitted to the University of Tokyo Hospital from Tuesday for a heart examination.

Findings from a regular checkup in mid-April suggested myocardial ischemia and further tests confirmed its possibility. The Emperor Emeritus has no symptoms and is continuing his daily routine as usual, according to the agency.