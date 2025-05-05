Emperor Emeritus to be Admitted to Hospital for Heart Examination
15:06 JST, May 5, 2025
The Imperial Household Agency announced on Monday that the Emperor Emeritus will be admitted to the University of Tokyo Hospital from Tuesday for a heart examination.
Findings from a regular checkup in mid-April suggested myocardial ischemia and further tests confirmed its possibility. The Emperor Emeritus has no symptoms and is continuing his daily routine as usual, according to the agency.
