Chiba City Man in His 20s Tests Positive for Measles; Used Chiba Urban Monorail, JR Keiyo Line

The Chiba City government announced on Tuesday that a local man in his 20s has contracted measles.

According to the city government, the man developed a fever on Feb. 3. After his fever subsided, he developed a rash and visited a hospital in the city. He was confirmed to have tested positive for measles on Tuesday.

On Feb. 2, before developing symptoms, he had traveled via the Chiba Urban Monorail between Sports Center Station and Chiba Minato Station, and the JR Keiyo Line between Chiba Minato Station and Maihama Station.