Woman with No Overseas Travel History Infected with Measles in Nara Pref.

The Japan News

Nara Prefecture

NARA — A woman in her 30s living in Nara Prefecture who has no history of traveling abroad has been infected with measles, the prefectural government said on Tuesday.

As the woman had not received the vaccine, the souce of infection is unknown. According to the announcement, she had been experiencing symptoms of fever and joint pain since Jan. 29, and was hospitalized at a medical institution in the prefecture on Feb. 4. The woman is now said to be recovering.

The woman visited Aeon Mall Kashihara in Kashihara and Okadera temple in Asuka between Jan. 28-31. She used her own car to travel there.