Woman with No Overseas Travel History Infected with Measles in Nara Pref.
11:16 JST, February 11, 2026
NARA — A woman in her 30s living in Nara Prefecture who has no history of traveling abroad has been infected with measles, the prefectural government said on Tuesday.
As the woman had not received the vaccine, the souce of infection is unknown. According to the announcement, she had been experiencing symptoms of fever and joint pain since Jan. 29, and was hospitalized at a medical institution in the prefecture on Feb. 4. The woman is now said to be recovering.
The woman visited Aeon Mall Kashihara in Kashihara and Okadera temple in Asuka between Jan. 28-31. She used her own car to travel there.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
-
Train Services in Tokyo Resume Following Power Outage That Suspended Yamanote, Keihin-Tohoku Lines (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza