Measles Patient Stayed in Sapporo, Possibly Had Contact with Unspecified Number of People
16:03 JST, February 11, 2026
SAPPORO — A measles patient stayed in Sapporo and may have come into contact with an unspecified number of people, the Hokkaido and Sapporo city governments announced on Tuesday.
According to the announcement, the patient is a man in his 30s. He developed symptoms on Jan. 24, traveled by plane from Haneda Airport to New Chitose Airport in the morning of Jan. 26, and stayed at a hotel in Sapporo until Jan. 28, visiting restaurants in the city. He returned to Haneda Airport from New Chitose Airport on Jan. 28 in the afternoon.
Measles is highly contagious and spreads through droplets from coughing and sneezing, as well as through the air. Another measles case was confirmed in Sapporo on Jan. 29.
Hokkaido and Sapporo governments are urging people to visit a medical institution if they experience symptoms that could be caused by measles, such as a fever or rash.
