Measles Victim Flew Between Tokyo, Hokkaido in Late January; Likely Came into Contact with Many
17:58 JST, February 9, 2026
A man confirmed to have contracted measles may have come into contact with a large number of people while traveling between Tokyo and Hokkaido.
The man, who is in his 30s, traveled between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Hokkaido’s New Chitose Airport on planes operated by Skymark Airlines Inc. and All Nippon Airways Co. in late January, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Monday.
He boarded Skymark Flight 965 from Haneda to New Chitose in the morning on Jan. 26 and ANA Flight 64 from New Chitose to Haneda in the afternoon on Jan. 28, according to the metropolitan government.
The man, who went to South Korea in the middle of January, developed a fever on Jan. 24.
