Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:57 JST, February 9, 2026

A woman in her 20s with measles visited Den-en-Chofu Central Hospital in Ota Ward, Tokyo, multiple times in January, but she was not diagnosed with the disease until her visit on Feb. 2.

She first visited the hospital on Jan. 25, when she had a fever and rash that had emerged four days prior.

She also visited the hospital on Jan. 26, 27 and 30, but was not diagnosed with measles during these initial visits.

However, on Feb. 2, she returned to the hospital due to her worsening symptoms, including a rash that had spread to her entire body, and was finally diagnosed with measles. She wore a mask while in the hospital.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government asks that anyone who visited the same hospital seek medical treatment and follow the hospital’s instructions when feeling ill.

