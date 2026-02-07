Symptomatic Measles Victim Visited Defense Ministry in Tokyo; May Have Come into Contact with Numerous People

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

A man confirmed to have contracted measles may have come into contact with an unspecified large number of people during multiple visits to Defense Ministry offices in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, in late January, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

According to the metropolitan government, the man, who is in his 40s and lives in Utsunomiya, visited the first floor of Building B on the Defense Ministry campus in the city’s Ichigaya area between 8 a.m. and noon on Jan. 22. He shopped at a Lawson convenience store in the Welfare Building, also on the Ichigaya campus, at around noon that day. He visited the seventh floor of Building B between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 and went to the convenience store again at around noon the same day. He visited the first floor of Building B once more between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 28 and made a further trip to the convenience store at around noon the same day.

The man is also known to have dined at the first-floor food court at an Ito-Yokado store in Fuchu, Tokyo, between 11 a.m. and noon on Jan. 20, and a Sukesan Udon restaurant in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. He drove to both places.

The metropolitan government is calling on people who have visited any of these places to see a doctor if their health worsens.

The infected man traveled to Indonesia in early January. He began experiencing symptoms such as fever and joint pain on Jan. 21. After a travel companion tested positive for measles, he underwent testing and was confirmed infected on Feb. 1.