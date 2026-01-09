Cherry Blossoms Expected to Bloom in Tokyo on March 21, Earliest in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms at Hirosaki Park in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, in April last year.

Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms are forecast to bloom in Tokyo on March 21, earlier than anywhere else in the country, weather information company Weathernews Inc. announced on Thursday.

According to the company, the cherry blossoms are expected to bloom at around the average time from the Kyushu region to the Tokai region, and slightly earlier than usual in the Hokuriku and Kanto-Koshin regions.

The blossoms are expected to arrive in northern Japan slightly or very early due to higher-than-average temperatures during the budding period, with some areas in Hokkaido likely to see blooming over a week earlier than normal, it said.

The predicted blooming dates for other major cities are: Fukuoka and Nagoya on March 23, Kochi on March 24, Hiroshima on March 25, Osaka on March 27, Kanazawa on March 31, Sendai on April 4 and Sapporo on April 25.