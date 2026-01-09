Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Travel #Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossoms Expected to Bloom in Tokyo on March 21, Earliest in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms at Hirosaki Park in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, in April last year.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:38 JST, January 9, 2026

Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms are forecast to bloom in Tokyo on March 21, earlier than anywhere else in the country, weather information company Weathernews Inc. announced on Thursday.

According to the company, the cherry blossoms are expected to bloom at around the average time from the Kyushu region to the Tokai region, and slightly earlier than usual in the Hokuriku and Kanto-Koshin regions.

The blossoms are expected to arrive in northern Japan slightly or very early due to higher-than-average temperatures during the budding period, with some areas in Hokkaido likely to see blooming over a week earlier than normal, it said.

The predicted blooming dates for other major cities are: Fukuoka and Nagoya on March 23, Kochi on March 24, Hiroshima on March 25, Osaka on March 27, Kanazawa on March 31, Sendai on April 4 and Sapporo on April 25.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Travel #Cherry Blossom

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING