Tokaido Shinkansen, Sanyo Shinkansen Nozomi Trains to Have Reserved Seats Only During Silver Week Holiday Period
20:02 JST, January 7, 2026
The Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen Nozomi trains will operate with reserved seats only from Sept. 18 to 23, which includes Silver Week holidays, Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. announced Wednesday.
Silver Week spans five consecutive days this year, prompting the first-ever implementation of this measure to avoid crowding.
The trains will also be reserved seats only during the Golden Week period which falls from April 24 to May 6, the Obon period from Aug. 7 to 16, and the year-end and New Year period from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5.
During these periods, non-reserved seating will be available on the Hikari and Kodama trains, which are slower than the Nozomi.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Japan, U.S. Start Talks on Tokyo’s $550 Bil. Investment in U.S.; Energy, AI Projects Were Focus of 1st Meeting