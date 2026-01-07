Tokaido Shinkansen, Sanyo Shinkansen Nozomi Trains to Have Reserved Seats Only During Silver Week Holiday Period

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokaido Shinkansen

The Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen Nozomi trains will operate with reserved seats only from Sept. 18 to 23, which includes Silver Week holidays, Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. announced Wednesday.

Silver Week spans five consecutive days this year, prompting the first-ever implementation of this measure to avoid crowding.

The trains will also be reserved seats only during the Golden Week period which falls from April 24 to May 6, the Obon period from Aug. 7 to 16, and the year-end and New Year period from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5.

During these periods, non-reserved seating will be available on the Hikari and Kodama trains, which are slower than the Nozomi.