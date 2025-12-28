Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Tokyo

Wolf Escapes from Tokyo Zoo, Prompts Evacuation of Visitors


The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:33 JST, December 28, 2025

A wolf was found to be missing at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, Tokyo, on Sunday morning.

According to the zoo, the whereabouts of one of its eastern timber wolves was unknown after the park opened at 9:30 a.m. on the day. The facility reported the absence of the wolf to the police and evacuated visitors to safe places within the area. Gates were closed to visitors.

A search is ongoing for the wolf. No injuries have been reported.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Tokyo

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING