Wolf Escapes from Tokyo Zoo, Prompts Evacuation of Visitors





A wolf was found to be missing at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, Tokyo, on Sunday morning.

According to the zoo, the whereabouts of one of its eastern timber wolves was unknown after the park opened at 9:30 a.m. on the day. The facility reported the absence of the wolf to the police and evacuated visitors to safe places within the area. Gates were closed to visitors.

A search is ongoing for the wolf. No injuries have been reported.