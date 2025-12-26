Decorative Kumade Rakes ‘Rake In’ Good Luck for New Year
13:58 JST, December 26, 2025
Workers assemble decorative fuku-kumade “lucky rakes” at the workshop of a cooperative in Nara City. To meet demand for auspicious charms for New Year shrine visits and Toka Ebisu festivals to be held around Jan. 10, they carefully attached good-luck ornaments to the rakes by hand: masks of Ebisu (one of Japan’s Seven Lucky Gods), sea bream and oval gold coins. The kumade has evolved from a farm tool to a talisman for “raking in” prosperity. The cooperative ships its kumade to about 1,000 shrines and temples nationwide. “We’ll keep working with the hope that many blessings come your way,” a representative said.
