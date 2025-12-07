Scandal-Hit Mayoral Election Kicks off in Ito, Shizuoka Pref., with Ousted Former Mayor Also Running





ITO, Shizuoka — Mayoral election campaigning kicked off on Sunday in Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, where the former mayor was forced to resign after accusaions of falsifying her academic background, with a record nine candidates running.

Former Mayor Maki Takubo, 55, has also filed to run in the election, despite facing two votes of no confidence from the city council.

Voting will take place on Dec. 14.