Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Scandal-Hit Mayoral Election Kicks off in Ito, Shizuoka Pref., with Ousted Former Mayor Also Running


The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:57 JST, December 7, 2025

ITO, Shizuoka — Mayoral election campaigning kicked off on Sunday in Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, where the former mayor was forced to resign after accusaions of falsifying her academic background, with a record nine candidates running.

Former Mayor Maki Takubo, 55, has also filed to run in the election, despite facing two votes of no confidence from the city council.

Voting will take place on Dec. 14.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING