Yamagata Shinkansen Service Suspended Between Yamagata, Yonezawa Stations Due to Power Outage

Service on the inbound and outbound lines of the Yamagata Shinkansen between Yamagata and Yonezawa stations in Yamagata Prefecture has been suspended due to power outage, East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) said Saturday afternoon.

The power outage occurred at around 1:19 p.m. on Saturday on the JR Ou Line between Mokichi-kinenkan-mae and Akayu stations in the prefecture. There is currently no estimated time for service to resume, according to the company.