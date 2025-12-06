Yamagata Shinkansen Service Suspended Between Yamagata, Yonezawa Stations Due to Power Outage
16:10 JST, December 6, 2025
Service on the inbound and outbound lines of the Yamagata Shinkansen between Yamagata and Yonezawa stations in Yamagata Prefecture has been suspended due to power outage, East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) said Saturday afternoon.
The power outage occurred at around 1:19 p.m. on Saturday on the JR Ou Line between Mokichi-kinenkan-mae and Akayu stations in the prefecture. There is currently no estimated time for service to resume, according to the company.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
-
Beloved Cat Stationmaster Nitama in Wakayama Pref. Passes Away at 15
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.