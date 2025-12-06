Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Yamagata Shinkansen Service Suspended Between Yamagata, Yonezawa Stations Due to Power Outage

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:10 JST, December 6, 2025

Service on the inbound and outbound lines of the Yamagata Shinkansen between Yamagata and Yonezawa stations in Yamagata Prefecture has been suspended due to power outage, East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) said Saturday afternoon.

The power outage occurred at around 1:19 p.m. on Saturday on the JR Ou Line between Mokichi-kinenkan-mae and Akayu stations in the prefecture. There is currently no estimated time for service to resume, according to the company.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING