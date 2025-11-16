Hot word :

#Bear Attacks

Elderly Man Suffers Head Injury in Bear Attack in Fukushima Pref.


The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:40 JST, November 16, 2025

BANDAI, Fukushima — An 80-year-old man was attacked by a bear on a farm road in the town of Bandai, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday morning. He sustained injuries to the back of his head and his right leg.

According to police and the local fire department, the man was conscious when transported to the hospital and his life is not believed to be in danger.

The man was working with about 10 other residents to remove an electric fence near the farm road. The 1-meter-long bear left the scene after people who witnessed the attack shouted loudly.

