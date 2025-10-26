Hot word :

Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple


The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:14 JST, October 26, 2025

KYOTO — Sightings of bears and animals believed to be bears are increasing in residential areas of Ukyo Ward, Kyoto, and close to Arashiyama, a nearby tourist spot.

A total of five sightings were reported over Friday and Saturday. No human injuries have been confirmed.

On Friday evening, two cubs were spotted in a bamboo grove near Uzumasa Nakayamacho. On the same day, two other sightings were reported around Hirosawa Pond, a popular spot for moon viewing.

Early Saturday morning, police received a report of a bear-like cub on a road about 800 meters west of JR Saga-Arashiyama Station, north of the World Heritage Site Tenryuji Temple and near the Bamboo Grove Path, which is popular with tourists.

