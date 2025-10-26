Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
15:14 JST, October 26, 2025
KYOTO — Sightings of bears and animals believed to be bears are increasing in residential areas of Ukyo Ward, Kyoto, and close to Arashiyama, a nearby tourist spot.
A total of five sightings were reported over Friday and Saturday. No human injuries have been confirmed.
On Friday evening, two cubs were spotted in a bamboo grove near Uzumasa Nakayamacho. On the same day, two other sightings were reported around Hirosawa Pond, a popular spot for moon viewing.
Early Saturday morning, police received a report of a bear-like cub on a road about 800 meters west of JR Saga-Arashiyama Station, north of the World Heritage Site Tenryuji Temple and near the Bamboo Grove Path, which is popular with tourists.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Japanese Nationals Lured to Scam Bases with False Promises, Controlled Through Violence
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November