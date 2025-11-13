Police in Japan Launch Teams to Combat Bear Attacks on Humans in Akita, Iwate Prefs

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers attend a ceremony to mark the launch of a team to combat bear attacks, in Akita City on Thursday.

AKITA/MORIOKA — Akita and Iwate prefectural police marked the launch of their teams to combat bear attacks using rifles and other methods at their respective ceremonies on Thursday.

The teams, comprising riot and other police officers, were established under the revised National Public Safety Commission’s rules allowing police officers to use rifles to deal with bears, following a series of attacks on humans.

At the Akita prefectural police headquarters, 16 people, including Akita prefectural police chief Minoru Kobayashi and team members, attended the ceremony.

“I want you to swiftly deal with bears that enter inhabited areas to ensure the safety of the residents,” Kobayashi said at the ceremony.

The Akita team — comprised of two groups of four officers — will only use rifles against bears in such emergency situations as when residents are in immediate danger or licensed hunters cannot respond, based on the Police Duties Execution Law.

The Iwate prefectural police held their ceremony at a housing facility for its riot officers.

The head of the community safety department of the police urged team members to deal with bears in a swift manner.