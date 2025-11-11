Hot word :

#Akita #Bear Attacks

Pet Shiba Inu Dog Taken by Bear in Akita in Japan’s Northern Tohoku Region Amid Spate of Recent Attacks


The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:30 JST, November 11, 2025

AKITA — A pet dog was taken away by a bear in Akita on Tuesday.

A woman in her 70s, who is the owner of the Shiba Inu dog, witnessed the incident on her premises and called the police.

According to local police, hearing her dog barking, the woman looked outside of her house at about 11:15 a.m. She saw a 1.2-meter-long bear dragging the dog’s house away. She later found the structure abandoned in the nearby woods, but the dog was gone.

