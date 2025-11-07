Bear Enters, Stays at Hot Spring Inn in Yamagata Pref., No One Hurt
13:27 JST, November 7, 2025
YAMAGATA — A bear entered a hot spring inn and stayed there on Friday in Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture.
Police were contacted by the inn Fukushimaya in the morning on the day.
The inn was closed for the winter, and no guests were staying there.
The innkeeper and their two family members escaped via emergency stairs. No one was injured.
According to the Yonezawa Police Station, the bear is believed to be a 1.5-meter-long adult.
The inn is located in the mountains, with no residential areas nearby.
The bear was later culled by hunters.
Measures for protecting yourself during bear encounter
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Tokyo Metropolitan Govt Plans to Extend Oedo Line Subway with 3 New Stations in Nerima Ward; Expected to Open around 2040
-
Princess Kako Talks with Award-Winning Students Tackling Social Issues at Girls Messe 2025
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C