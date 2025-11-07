Bear Enters, Stays at Hot Spring Inn in Yamagata Pref., No One Hurt

The Japan News



YAMAGATA — A bear entered a hot spring inn and stayed there on Friday in Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture.

Police were contacted by the inn Fukushimaya in the morning on the day.

The inn was closed for the winter, and no guests were staying there.

The innkeeper and their two family members escaped via emergency stairs. No one was injured.

According to the Yonezawa Police Station, the bear is believed to be a 1.5-meter-long adult.

The inn is located in the mountains, with no residential areas nearby.

The bear was later culled by hunters.