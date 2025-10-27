Unidentified Body Found with Claw Marks, Bite Wounds in Ichinoseki, Iwate Pref.; Police Suspect Bear Attack
15:47 JST, October 27, 2025
An unidentified body with claw marks and bite wounds, possibly by from an animal, was found at a house in Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture, on Monday.
Local police received a call from a relative of the resident of the house, who said they could not reach the resident. Police rushed to the house and discovered the body.
Police believe it could have been the result of a bear attack.
