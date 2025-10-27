Unidentified Body Found with Claw Marks, Bite Wounds in Ichinoseki, Iwate Pref.; Police Suspect Bear Attack

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Iwate Prefectural Police headquarters

An unidentified body with claw marks and bite wounds, possibly by from an animal, was found at a house in Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture, on Monday.

Local police received a call from a relative of the resident of the house, who said they could not reach the resident. Police rushed to the house and discovered the body.

Police believe it could have been the result of a bear attack.