Man Attacked and Injured by Bear while Walking in Fukushima Pref.; Bear Collides with Elementary School Entrance Door, Breaking Glass in Yamagata Pref.

The Japan News



A man in his 70s was attacked by a bear while walking on a street near the Honna Power Plant in Kanayama, Fukushima Prefecture, around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday. He sustained injuries to his face and hands from being scratched.

The bear, approximately 1.5 meters long, disappeared from the scene.

Meanwhile, in Nanyo, Yamagata Prefecture, a bear was spotted by a local resident near the city’s Akayu Elementary School around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers from the Nanyo Police Station who rushed to the scene confirmed that the glass at the school’s visitor entrance door was broken. Security camera footage revealed that a bear, approximately 1m long, had collided with the door, causing it to break.

The school was closed on the day due to the incident. The bear did not enter the school building and is believed to have left the premises.