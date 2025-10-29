Man Attacked and Injured by Bear while Walking in Fukushima Pref.; Bear Collides with Elementary School Entrance Door, Breaking Glass in Yamagata Pref.
12:43 JST, October 29, 2025
A man in his 70s was attacked by a bear while walking on a street near the Honna Power Plant in Kanayama, Fukushima Prefecture, around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday. He sustained injuries to his face and hands from being scratched.
The bear, approximately 1.5 meters long, disappeared from the scene.
Meanwhile, in Nanyo, Yamagata Prefecture, a bear was spotted by a local resident near the city’s Akayu Elementary School around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers from the Nanyo Police Station who rushed to the scene confirmed that the glass at the school’s visitor entrance door was broken. Security camera footage revealed that a bear, approximately 1m long, had collided with the door, causing it to break.
The school was closed on the day due to the incident. The bear did not enter the school building and is believed to have left the premises.
What Should You Do If You Encounter Bear?
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Train Collision, Derailment Leads to Partial Suspension on Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line; Length of Suspension Remains Unclear (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November
-
Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some Dealerships as Car Proves to Be Too Popular