Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Bear Attacks #Fukushima #Yamagata

Man Attacked and Injured by Bear while Walking in Fukushima Pref.; Bear Collides with Elementary School Entrance Door, Breaking Glass in Yamagata Pref.

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:43 JST, October 29, 2025

A man in his 70s was attacked by a bear while walking on a street near the Honna Power Plant in Kanayama, Fukushima Prefecture, around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday. He sustained injuries to his face and hands from being scratched.

The bear, approximately 1.5 meters long, disappeared from the scene.

Meanwhile, in Nanyo, Yamagata Prefecture, a bear was spotted by a local resident near the city’s Akayu Elementary School around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers from the Nanyo Police Station who rushed to the scene confirmed that the glass at the school’s visitor entrance door was broken. Security camera footage revealed that a bear, approximately 1m long, had collided with the door, causing it to break.

The school was closed on the day due to the incident. The bear did not enter the school building and is believed to have left the premises.

Related Article

What Should You Do If You Encounter Bear?
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Bear Attacks #Fukushima #Yamagata
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING