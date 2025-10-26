85-Year-Old Woman Suffers Head Injury in Bear Attack in Akita Pref.
13:10 JST, October 26, 2025
An 85-year-old woman was attacked by a bear and suffered head injuries while washing vegetables on her property in Kazuno, Akita Prefecture, on Sunday morning, police said.
According to Kazuno Police Station, the woman was washing daikon radishes at a water tap outside her home when the bear attacked her from behind. Her family heard a scream and rushed to her before calling an ambulance.
The bear was about 1.2 meters long and fled toward nearby rice fields.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Japanese Nationals Lured to Scam Bases with False Promises, Controlled Through Violence
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November