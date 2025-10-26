Hot word :

85-Year-Old Woman Suffers Head Injury in Bear Attack in Akita Pref.


The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:10 JST, October 26, 2025

An 85-year-old woman was attacked by a bear and suffered head injuries while washing vegetables on her property in Kazuno, Akita Prefecture, on Sunday morning, police said.

According to Kazuno Police Station, the woman was washing daikon radishes at a water tap outside her home when the bear attacked her from behind. Her family heard a scream and rushed to her before calling an ambulance.

The bear was about 1.2 meters long and fled toward nearby rice fields.

