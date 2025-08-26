Youth Orchestra from Bangkok Slum to Perform in Tokyo, Osaka; 2nd Japan Tour to Collaborate with Tokyo Symphony Orchestra

Courtesy of Shine for You

Members of the Immanuel Orchestra practice in Bangkok in February.

An orchestra of junior high and high school students that formed in a Bangkok slum will perform in Tokyo, Osaka and two other cities in October.

“We want people to see how children have overcome prejudice and discrimination to clear their paths through music,” said an official of Shine for You, the nonprofit organization that organized the event.

Concerts will also be held in Nagoya and Gifu.

The Immanuel Orchestra is based in Khlong Toei, one of the largest slums in Bangkok. The orchestra was born after a Norwegian missionary launched a free music class there in 2000. About 60 students, from elementary school to university, currently play in the orchestra.

Shine for You Director Seiko Kakogawa, 68, who is based in Bangkok, began supporting the orchestra as she was moved seeing children performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. together with professional musicians in November 2017.

Khlong Toei is a poor area where children would likely never have the opportunity to play a musical instrument in their lifetime. However, immediately after the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, residents of the area reportedly collected donations and sent them to Japan.

Having learned of the goodwill, Kakogawa decided to organize performances for the orchestra in Japan in return for their kindness. She raised funds for their trip to Japan through crowdfunding and was able to successfully hold concerts in Tokyo and two other locations in October 2023.

Their second tour of concerts in Japan will feature a collaboration with members of the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra. Members of the Tokyo orchestra have visited Thailand to provide musical guidance, and the children of the Thai orchestra are said to be practicing diligently in preparation for their performances.

For inquiries about the performances, contact Shine for You at st.shineforyou.npo@gmail.com.