Flying Car Floats Out of Expo Venue, Soaring 15 Meters and Over the Sea, Aichi Pref. Start-Up Provides Demonstration to Press

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A flying car traveling over the sea near the venue of the 2025 Kansai-Osaka Expo in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Monday morning.

A test flight of a flying car was demonstrated for the press over the sea by the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue on Monday.

The next-generation vehicle belongs to SkyDrive Inc., a start-up based in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture.

Driven by remote control, the car rose 15 meters above the venue, flying over the sea on the west side and making a 300-meter roundtrip before completing the four-minute demonstration.

SkyDrive started demonstration flights at the end of July, initially limiting the flight area to the port due to safety considerations. The range was expanded to the sea upon confirming there were no safety concerns.