Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Chiba

Harvesting of Super-Early Variety of Rice Underway at East Japan Farm; Gohyakugawa Rice Originally Planted in Late March

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A farmer on a combine harvester harvests rice in Isumi, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:09 JST, July 24, 2025

ISUMI, Chiba — The harvesting of a super-early type of rice is underway at a farm in Isumi, Chiba Prefecture.

Gohyakugawa rice was planted in a field measuring about 50 hectares at Nittano Farm in late March. Under the powerful rays of the sun, a combine harvester gathers up the early maturing rice stalks.

With rice prices having been under the spotlight recently, the farm’s 74-year-old president Shoichi Fujihira said: “We have a good rice harvest this year. We’re hoping to deliver delicious new rice to people quickly.”

The rice costs ¥3,500 per 5 kilograms and is available to buy at the farm and from mass retailers in Tokyo.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING