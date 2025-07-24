Harvesting of Super-Early Variety of Rice Underway at East Japan Farm; Gohyakugawa Rice Originally Planted in Late March
17:09 JST, July 24, 2025
ISUMI, Chiba — The harvesting of a super-early type of rice is underway at a farm in Isumi, Chiba Prefecture.
Gohyakugawa rice was planted in a field measuring about 50 hectares at Nittano Farm in late March. Under the powerful rays of the sun, a combine harvester gathers up the early maturing rice stalks.
With rice prices having been under the spotlight recently, the farm’s 74-year-old president Shoichi Fujihira said: “We have a good rice harvest this year. We’re hoping to deliver delicious new rice to people quickly.”
The rice costs ¥3,500 per 5 kilograms and is available to buy at the farm and from mass retailers in Tokyo.
