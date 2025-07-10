Health, Mental Fatigue Observed Amid Successive Tokara Islands Quakes; Medical Concern over Anxiety, Appetite Effects
13:22 JST, July 10, 2025
KAGOSHIMA — Thursday marks one week since an earthquake measuring lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale struck Akusekijima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Aged between their 20s and 70s, the third batch of five evacuees arrived at Kagoshima Port in Kagoshima City by ferry on Wednesday evening. With tremors showing no sign of subsiding, doctors dispatched to the island are concerned about the long-term effects on the health of the residents.
“I was staying on the island as I worried about getting on a boat [to evacuate] but decided to leave hoping to sleep restfully,” a fisherman in his 70s said. “I hope the quakes end soon.”
According to Toshima Village officials, 49 people have evacuated from Akusekijima Island and 15 from Kodakarajima Island. Additionally, one person from each island left of their own accord, leaving 20 residents on Akusekijima and 44 on Kodakarajima. The village initially estimated the evacuation period to be about one week but has not yet set a timeline.
Some residents have complained of loss of appetite and nausea. Naoki Yamada, a doctor at Oshima Hospital treated Akusekijima residents earlier this week.
“The fear of never-ending quakes is affecting their physical condition,” Yamada, 29, told The Yomiuri Shimbun. “I’m concerned that their symptoms will worsen if the situation continues.”
Ryosuke Harada, 39, a nurse from the Japanese Red Cross Society’s Kagoshima prefectural branch, provided care on the island earlier this week and said some residents take shelter in their cars for fear of frequent tremors.
“Their physical and mental fatigue continue as the earthquakes do. We must keep supporting the residents.”
5 More Residents Evacuate Akusekijima Island to Avoid Earthquakes off Kagoshima Pref.; Period of Evacuation Remains Uncertain
More Residents to Evacuate from Japan’s Akusejikima Island After Series of Quakes; Tremors Continue Near Area
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
-
22 Mil. Admissions Needed for Osaka-Kansai Expo to Be Profitable, Organizer Says; Average of 130,000 Visitors Necessary Per Day
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 2029; Govt Making Plans to Host IEC Event in Yokohama
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan Seeks to Tame High Prices for the Staple
-
Agriculture Minister Considers Review of Japan’s Rice Harvest Statistics (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive