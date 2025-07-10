Health, Mental Fatigue Observed Amid Successive Tokara Islands Quakes; Medical Concern over Anxiety, Appetite Effects

Courtesy of the Japanese Red Cross Society’s Kagoshima prefectural branch

Ryosuke Harada, left, a nurse from the Japanese Red Cross Society’s Kagoshima prefectural branch, examines an Akusekijima islander. (The image has been partially obscured by the branch.)

KAGOSHIMA — Thursday marks one week since an earthquake measuring lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale struck Akusekijima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Aged between their 20s and 70s, the third batch of five evacuees arrived at Kagoshima Port in Kagoshima City by ferry on Wednesday evening. With tremors showing no sign of subsiding, doctors dispatched to the island are concerned about the long-term effects on the health of the residents.

“I was staying on the island as I worried about getting on a boat [to evacuate] but decided to leave hoping to sleep restfully,” a fisherman in his 70s said. “I hope the quakes end soon.”

According to Toshima Village officials, 49 people have evacuated from Akusekijima Island and 15 from Kodakarajima Island. Additionally, one person from each island left of their own accord, leaving 20 residents on Akusekijima and 44 on Kodakarajima. The village initially estimated the evacuation period to be about one week but has not yet set a timeline.

Some residents have complained of loss of appetite and nausea. Naoki Yamada, a doctor at Oshima Hospital treated Akusekijima residents earlier this week.

“The fear of never-ending quakes is affecting their physical condition,” Yamada, 29, told The Yomiuri Shimbun. “I’m concerned that their symptoms will worsen if the situation continues.”

Ryosuke Harada, 39, a nurse from the Japanese Red Cross Society’s Kagoshima prefectural branch, provided care on the island earlier this week and said some residents take shelter in their cars for fear of frequent tremors.

“Their physical and mental fatigue continue as the earthquakes do. We must keep supporting the residents.”