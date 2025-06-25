Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

3 Healthy Pallas’ Cat Kittens Born at Higashiyama Zoo in Nagoya

Courtesy of Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden
A Pallas’ cat, left, and her three kittens at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagoya

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:05 JST, June 25, 2025

NAGOYA — Three Pallas’ cat kittens were born at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagoya, the zoo announced Tuesday.

The wild cat, which when fully grown is about 50 to 65 centimeters long and weighs about 2.5 to 5 kilograms, inhabits the area stretching from southern Siberia to central Asia.

A zookeeper confirmed on May 26 that three kittens were born to a pairing of four-year-old mother and a six-year-old father, their first litter. According to the zoo, the sexes of the kittens have yet to be confirmed but they appear healthy.

The zoo said it plans to exhibit the kittens to visitors after they become used to the surrounding environment.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING