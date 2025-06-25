3 Healthy Pallas’ Cat Kittens Born at Higashiyama Zoo in Nagoya

Courtesy of Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden

A Pallas’ cat, left, and her three kittens at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagoya

NAGOYA — Three Pallas’ cat kittens were born at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagoya, the zoo announced Tuesday.

The wild cat, which when fully grown is about 50 to 65 centimeters long and weighs about 2.5 to 5 kilograms, inhabits the area stretching from southern Siberia to central Asia.

A zookeeper confirmed on May 26 that three kittens were born to a pairing of four-year-old mother and a six-year-old father, their first litter. According to the zoo, the sexes of the kittens have yet to be confirmed but they appear healthy.

The zoo said it plans to exhibit the kittens to visitors after they become used to the surrounding environment.