3 Healthy Pallas’ Cat Kittens Born at Higashiyama Zoo in Nagoya
13:05 JST, June 25, 2025
NAGOYA — Three Pallas’ cat kittens were born at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagoya, the zoo announced Tuesday.
The wild cat, which when fully grown is about 50 to 65 centimeters long and weighs about 2.5 to 5 kilograms, inhabits the area stretching from southern Siberia to central Asia.
A zookeeper confirmed on May 26 that three kittens were born to a pairing of four-year-old mother and a six-year-old father, their first litter. According to the zoo, the sexes of the kittens have yet to be confirmed but they appear healthy.
The zoo said it plans to exhibit the kittens to visitors after they become used to the surrounding environment.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicken Draws Criticism; Mayor Vows to Improve School Meals
-
Japanese Swords Banned from Tourist Programs, Putting Damper on the ‘Samurai Experience’
-
Japan’s Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Visit Okinawa Pref. To Commemorate War Dead; Visit Marks 1st Since October 2022
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan Capital Hits 3.6％, Keeps BOJ Rate-Hike Chance Alive
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Mt. Fuji Eruption: Preparations Necessary for Widespread Ashfall